Red Wings' late goal earns a point in 3-2 OT loss to Flames

Tomas Tatar scored with 2 seconds to go in the third period Friday at Scotiabank Saddledome, banking a puck short-side off Brian Elliott off a setup from Henrik Zetterberg. Petr Mrazek denied Johnny Gaudreau on a breakaway in overtime.

