Preview: Calgary Flames vs Detroit Red Wings 3/3/17
The Flames come into Friday's home game with a record of 10-2-1 in their last 13 and have won 5 straight as well. Calgary has gone from being on the outside looking in with regards to the playoffs to holding the first WC spot in the West.
