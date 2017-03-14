NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on March 13
Kris Versteeg scored the shootout winner as the Calgary Flames edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Monday for their 10th consecutive win to tie a franchise record. Versteeg flipped a backhand shot past Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for the lone goal of the shootout, much to the delight of the 19,289 fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
