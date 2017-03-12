NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on March 11
Brian Elliott stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in three nights as the Calgary Flames rattled off their ninth consecutive victory with a 3-0 decision over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Flames scored in each period and made it 3-0 at 3:25 of the third period when Chiasson glided in untouched to the left circle and ripped a wrist shot past Hellebuyck for his ninth goal of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC