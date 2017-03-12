NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for...

NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on March 11

Read more: UPI

Brian Elliott stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in three nights as the Calgary Flames rattled off their ninth consecutive victory with a 3-0 decision over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Flames scored in each period and made it 3-0 at 3:25 of the third period when Chiasson glided in untouched to the left circle and ripped a wrist shot past Hellebuyck for his ninth goal of the season.

