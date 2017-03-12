NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on March 11

Brian Elliott stopped 31 shots for his second shutout in three nights as the Calgary Flames rattled off their ninth consecutive victory with a 3-0 decision over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Flames scored in each period and made it 3-0 at 3:25 of the third period when Chiasson glided in untouched to the left circle and ripped a wrist shot past Hellebuyck for his ninth goal of the season.

