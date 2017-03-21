NHL hands Flames' Tkachuk two-game ban
Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended for two games by the NHL for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty during a Sunday game, the league announced Monday. There was no penalty called at the time, but Tkachuk and the Kings' Derek Forbort received roughing minors for an altercation that occurred later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAPP-TV Yakima.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC