NHL fines Flames' Gaudreau, Kings' Muzzin $2,000 for diving

NEW YORK - The NHL has fined Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishing. It's the second infraction for both players this season and comes after they received warnings for the initial instances.

