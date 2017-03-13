NHL Capsules: Calgary Flames win 10th straight; prevail in shootout...

Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk , from left, defenseman TJ Brodie , right wing Alex Chiasson , goalie Brian Elliott and center Matt Stajan celebrate their shootout win during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 13, 2017. ORG XMIT: JMC118 CALGARY, Alberta - Kris Versteeg scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to tie a club record with their 10th straight victory Monday night.

