Marchand gets 36th as Bruins end Calg...

Marchand gets 36th as Bruins end Calgary run

Brad Marchand scored his NHL-leading 36th goal, David Backes put Boston ahead after returning from an injury and the Bruins ended Calgary's 10-game winning streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Flames. Marchand is also tied with Chicago's Patrick Kane and Edmonton's Connor McDavid for tops in the league with 76 points.

