Los Angeles Kings acquire veteran winger Jarome Iginla at deadline

Per an update via Darren Dreger of TSN , it's possible that the fourth round pick - which is contingent on playoff-based conditions and a potential for Iginla to re-sign with Los Angeles - could disappear altogether. In the final year of his contract, Iginla has eight goals and 18 points in 61 games, a far cry from the days when he was scoring 50 goals in Calgary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.