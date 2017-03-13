Kings head to Calgary, Edmonton as playoff chase continues
The Kings face two more must-win games on a two-game trip to play the Calgary Flames on Sunday and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, two teams well ahead of them in the standings and capable of putting two more dents in their playoff hopes. The Flames are 12-1-1 in their past 14 games, including a 3-1 victory Friday over the Dallas Stars.
