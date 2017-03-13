Kings fall flat against Flames

Kings fall flat against Flames

8 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

CALGARY, Alberta >> Linemates Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan had a goal and two assists each to lead the Calgary Flames over the Kings 5-2 on Sunday night. Michael Stone, Mark Giordano and Kris Versteeg also scored for the Flames, and Brian Elliott made 19 saves for his 11th straight win to tie a club record set by Mike Vernon in the 1988-89 season.

