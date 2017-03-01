Initial Reaction: Curtis Lazar traded...

Initial Reaction: Curtis Lazar traded to Calgary Flames for a 2nd-Round Pick

Curtis Lazar's tenure with the Ottawa Senators has come to an end in very underwhelming fashion. After scoring one point in 33 games this year, being a routine healthy scratch, and reportedly asking for a trade, he was shipped to the Flames for a 2nd-round pick and NHL/AHL tweener Jyrki Jokipakka.

