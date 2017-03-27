Iginla fights, scores, and Kings beat Flames in chippy game

Jarome Iginla scored his 100th game-winning goal, got an assist and drew blood in a fight during what might have been his Saddledome finale, helping the Los Angeles Kings beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 in a brutal game Wednesday night. The animosity stemmed from a game March 19, when Calgary rookie Matthew Tkachuk elbowed Kings defenseman Drew Doughty in the face.

