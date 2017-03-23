Heata s Lomberg fights his way to a b...

Heata s Lomberg fights his way to a better contract

33 min ago

Ryan Lomberg has spent the last two seasons competing and fighting and trying to prove he deserved an NHL-level contract. He's finally accomplished his goal, and the next step is to prove he should play at that elite level.

Calgary Flames Discussions

