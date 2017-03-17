Goalie nods: Brian Elliott back in net for Flames
The Calgary Flames had their 10-game winning streak come to an end earlier this week in a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins as starting goaltender Brian Elliott sat out the game due to illness. The Flames will be looking to start a new winning streak on Friday night when they host the Dallas Stars, and they will have Elliott back in the net as he returns to the starting lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC