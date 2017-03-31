Goalie nods: Allen and Elliott look to clinch playoff berths
Last year, Jake Allen and Brian Elliott worked in tandem to help St. Louis make the playoffs, and advance all the way to the Western Conference Final. Both will have a shot at clinching a playoff berth tonight, but for different teams.
