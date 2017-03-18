Frei: The other powers from the Avalanche glory years have slipped too
In this June 24, 2015 file photo, Calgary Flames coach Bob Hartley poses with the Jack Adams Award trophy after winning the award at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas. The Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils won it three times, the Colorado Avalanche twice and the Dallas Stars once.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC