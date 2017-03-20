Former UMaine hockey player signs deal with NHL's Calgary Flames
A former University of Maine hockey player has signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Calgary Flames, the team announced Sunday. Ryan Lomberg, who played two seasons with the Black Bears, has played in 57 games this season for Calgary's American Hockey League affiliate in Stockton, California.
