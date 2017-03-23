Former UMaine hockey captain signs with ECHL's Adirondack Thunder
Cam Brown , who served as the captain of the University of Maine hockey team this season, has signed with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. The Thunder are the ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames.
