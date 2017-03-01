Foothills Bisons look to douse Flames

Following a bye through the first round of the Alberta Midget 'AAA' Hockey League postseason the Bisons now have an official date in the form of the surging Calgary Flames in a best-of-five battle of talented squads. 'Both of us are really skilled teams and like to play the game at a high pace,' said Bisons alternate captain Tyson Scott, from Turner Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Wheel.