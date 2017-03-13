Flames Win Streak is Done, Time to Re...

Flames Win Streak is Done, Time to Replace Brouwer with Lazar

15 hrs ago

When the Calgary Flames acquired Curtis Lazar , it was made clear by Brian Burke and the Flames that Lazar definitely wouldn't see the ice until the win streak ended. They probably didn't think that it would take two weeks for the streak to end, but now that the streak is done, it's time for a big change.

