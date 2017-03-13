Flames tie franchise record with 10th straight victory

Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau celebrates his goal with right wing Kris Versteeg during third period NHL hockey action against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Calgary, Monday, March 13, 2017. You could be the winner of a years worth of oil changes or a yearly unlimited car wash pass! Click here to enter now! Welcome To The $1,000,000 March Fever 2017 Challenge Just make your picks for each game before the tournament starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.