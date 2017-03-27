Flames sink Sharks to clinch playoff berth
Matt Stajan scored one of three Calgary goals in the second period as the Flames clinched their second playoff berth in three seasons on Friday evening. Matt Stajan's first goal in 24 games was part of a three-goal second period as the Calgary Flames clinched a playoff spot Friday night with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
