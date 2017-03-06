Flames beat Islanders 5-2 for 7th straight victory
Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday for their seventh straight victory. Brian Elliott made 33 saves for his sixth straight win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC