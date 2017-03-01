Fishing out the winners and losers on NHL trade deadline day

Los Angeles Kings goalie Ben Bishop, left, stops a shot from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek, right, of Austria, celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.