Elliott perfect again as Flames down Jets 3-0; Calgary wins ninth straight
Brian Elliott's 31-save performance gave the Calgary goaltender his second straight shutout as the Flames defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Saturday to extend their win streak to nine games. Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik each scored on the power play as the victory also gave Calgary points in 11 straight games.
