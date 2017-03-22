Eat Crow, Detractors: Dougie Hamilton...

Eat Crow, Detractors: Dougie Hamilton Has Been Elite This Season

Read more: Matchsticks & Gasoline

On Connor McDavid day Brad Treliving made a shocking move that has been his crowning achievement thus far as General Manager of the Calgary Flames. By trading just the 15th, 45th and 52nd overall picks to the Boston Bruins, Treliving acquired Dougie Hamilton, who was just 22-years-old at the time.

