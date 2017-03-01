Eagles in the Pros 2/20 - 2/26: Johnny Gaudreau Returns to Form for the Flames
After going without a goal for a couple weeks, Johnny Gaudreau was able to break through last week with 8 points, 2 of which were goals. Cam Atkinson and Tommy Cross also both had big offensive weeks.
