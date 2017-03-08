Canadiens, Flames riding winning streaks
CALGARY, Alberta -- Glen Gulutzan was less than pleased with the Calgary Flames the last time they faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Calgary coach didn't have kind words for his players after the Flames lost 5-1 to the Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Jan. 24. "We were pathetic," said Gulutzan after the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC