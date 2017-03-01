Canada's Julia Budd wins inaugural wo...

Canada's Julia Budd wins inaugural women's featherweight title at Bellator 174

Canadian Julia Budd won the women's featherweight title with a TKO victory over Marloes Coenen on Friday at Bellator 174. Referee John McCarthy stopped the match at the 2:42 mark of the fourth round with Budd throwing punches from a mounted position on Coenen.

