Calgary Flames vs LA Kings 3/29/17
The Flames can punch their ticket to the playoffs tonight with a win over the LA Kings. Calgary currently sits in the first WC spot in the Western Conference and if they can knock off the Kings, they will make their first playoff appearance since 2014-15.
