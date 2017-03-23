Calgary Flames: Is Brian Elliott this teams X-Factor?
After having a rocky start to the season, losing the starting job in the process, Brian Elliott has finally found his groove that once helped him become one of the NHL's elite. Now the Calgary Flames are returning to the playoffs after missing out last season.
