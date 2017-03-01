Calgary Flames: Can Jaroslav Halak Make an Impact on this Team?
With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, rumors began surfacing about the Calgary Flames potentially acquiring Jaroslav Halak from the New York Islanders. Can Jaroslav Halak make an impact on the Calgary Flames if he is obtained? Kevin Weekes discussed this possibility on Twitter this afternoon, with the Calgary Flames being a potential suitor for Jaroslav Halak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flame For Thought.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC