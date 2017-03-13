Brian Elliott earns 11th straight win...

Brian Elliott earns 11th straight win, ties Mike Vernon for club record

Johnny Gaudreau showed off a little bit of everything in his arsenal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Gaudreau set up goals by Sean Monahan and Michael Stone to give the Flames an early lead, then scored the second of two Calgary goals 50 seconds apart early in the second period.

