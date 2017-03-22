Alberta Clipper: Train ride saves Flames, Oilers on a roll
When four consecutive losses had the Calgary Flames floundering back in January, coach Glen Gulutzan saw a train ride as the perfect opportunity for a happy hour in motion that was anything but celebratory. "I gave the guys some beer," he said.
