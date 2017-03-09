Airdrie trio on to division finals wi...

Airdrie trio on to division finals with CFR Chemical Bisons

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Airdrie City View

An Airdrie trio is on to the third round of the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League post-season with the CFR Chemical Bisons. The Bisons needed four games to knock the Calgary Flames out of the AMHL Chrysler Division semifinals but the series was tighter than it appeared, with the Bisons winning a pair in overtime including the series-ending game March 6. 'It seems like we found that demeanor where we stay calm, go to work and are comfortable ,' head coach Sandy Henry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Airdrie City View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC