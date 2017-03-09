Airdrie trio on to division finals with CFR Chemical Bisons
An Airdrie trio is on to the third round of the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League post-season with the CFR Chemical Bisons. The Bisons needed four games to knock the Calgary Flames out of the AMHL Chrysler Division semifinals but the series was tighter than it appeared, with the Bisons winning a pair in overtime including the series-ending game March 6. 'It seems like we found that demeanor where we stay calm, go to work and are comfortable ,' head coach Sandy Henry said.
