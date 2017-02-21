Unique Calgary company 'Capturing Leg...

Unique Calgary company 'Capturing Legacies' sets out to preserve memories for generations to come

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The company offers story writing and project management service to produce "the life story of any person, company, place or thing." Del Degan said the idea came to him while listening to his 83-year-old grandfather tell stories about his life at a family event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Calgary Flames Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16) Jan '16 cgyflames_com 1
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14) Jan '14 Rwk 1
News Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13) Oct '13 Glory 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10) Dec '12 NHL Podium 14
..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12) Nov '12 SHYKORA ARTs paul 2
See all Calgary Flames Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Calgary Flames Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC