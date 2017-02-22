Treliving won't say if Wideman's been asked to waive NMC
The Flames haven't been happy with their defensive group outside the top three of Mark Giordano , T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton . To that end, they signed Matt Bartkowski from AHL Providence and acquired former Arizona blueliner Michael Stone via trade.
