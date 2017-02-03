The man behind the Calgary Flames organ since 1988
And for the last 29 of those years, Willy Joosen has been sitting behind the organ when the Flames play the 'Dome. "We won the cup my first year," he said proudly, referring to the 1988 playoff run where Calgary took down the Montreal Canadiens to snag the NHL's ultimate prize.
