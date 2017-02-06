The four words that sparked Pavel Buchnevich's first fight

There of all people was Pavel Buchnevich dropping his gloves to square off with Calgary's Kris Versteeg 4:50 into the third period on Sunday of what was then a 2-2 match at the Garden that would become a 4-3 victory for the Rangers . And here is the origin of the scrap as told to The Post by the Blueshirts' rookie from Russia: "Chopping me with stick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.