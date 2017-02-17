Tanev scores in overtime, Canucks edge Flames 2-1
Chris Tanev's goal 34 seconds into overtime gave the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Tanev converted a 2-on-1 with Daniel Sedin after Flames captain Mark Giordano scored on a long shot from the boards with 5.6 seconds left in the third period to tie it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC