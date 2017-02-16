Smith stops 36 shots, Coyotes beat Fl...

Smith stops 36 shots, Coyotes beat Flames 5-0

Dvorak had two goals and an assist and Mike Smith made 36 saves for his 32nd career shutout as the surging Arizona Coyotes beat the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Monday night. Dvorak's third multi-point effort in the last five games gave the rookie seven points over that span.

Chicago, IL

