Smith stops 36 shots, Coyotes beat Flames 5-0
Dvorak had two goals and an assist and Mike Smith made 36 saves for his 32nd career shutout as the surging Arizona Coyotes beat the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Monday night. Dvorak's third multi-point effort in the last five games gave the rookie seven points over that span.
