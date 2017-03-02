Preview: Calgary Flames @ NJ Devils 2...

Preview: Calgary Flames @ NJ Devils 2/3/17

Friday Feb 3

The Flames will look for their 3rd straight win as they head to the Garden State to do battle with the NJ Devils. The Flames SEEM to be hitting their stride as they took down the Senators before the break and then demolished the Minnesota Wild 5-1 Wednesday night.

