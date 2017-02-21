Preview: Calgary Flames @ Florida Panthers 2/24/17

The Flames head into the swamp land of Florida riding high on a 2 game winning streak. As up and down as the Flames have been all season, they are a very quiet 7-2-1 over their last 10. Calgary still holds that 8th and final spot in the West, but have a 4 point cushion between themselves and the 9th place Kings.

