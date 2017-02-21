Preview: Calgary Flames @ Carolina Hu...

Preview: Calgary Flames @ Carolina Hurricanes 2/26/17

It's always good to get hot and be on a roll, but if there ever was a time for the Flames to do it, now is the time and they are. Calgary is 8-2-1 in their last 11 and are currently on a 3 game winning streak and won 4 out of their last 5. The Flames have now moved into the 7th spot in the Western Conference, putting them 1 point ahead of St. Louis and 4 points ahead of the Kings.

