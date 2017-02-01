Postgame: As Wild's road point streak ends, Alex Tuch's debut on horizon

My guess is the Wild will have the day off Thursday in Vancouver to recuperate after back-to-back games and Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames to end its franchise-record 14-game road point streak. The Wild's work ethic was terrific the first 2 ½ periods, but the execution wasn't there and coach Bruce Boudreau said he's not using it as an excuse, but back-to-back games against a fresh team coming off the break isn't easy and the Wild was tired after playing the night before in Edmonton.

