Oww-Berta: Panthers get burned 4-2 by Flames
After posting their best road trip in franchise history, the Florida Panthers home struggles continued with a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames. The defeat came two nights after Cats were beaten the NHL's other Alberta team, the Edmonton Oilers.
