Nikita Nesterov has hilarious 'Bambi moment'
The Montreal Canadiens defenceman had a hilarious "Bambi moment," losing his skate blade after crashing feet first into the boards. He quickly hobbled his way off the ice and fans couldn't help but identify with the clumsy skater.
