Martin Hanzal trade shows Wild are thinking Stanley Cup
Martin Hanzal trade shows Wild are thinking Stanley Cup The price for Hanzal seems high, but not when you have a chance to win it all. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mwna1s In 1989, then-Calgary Flames general manager Cliff Fletcher traded away a young prospect named Brett Hull to the St. Louis Blues to acquire the players he believed he needed to win the Stanley Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Calgary Flames Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor Mill; Calgary Flames looking to make deals (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|cgyflames_com
|1
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Calgary Flames aim to put scoring struggles beh... (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Rwk
|1
|Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Glory
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Oilers tell Souray to stay away from camp (Sep '10)
|Dec '12
|NHL Podium
|14
|..slash..pay cheoues (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|SHYKORA ARTs paul
|2
Find what you want!
Search Calgary Flames Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC