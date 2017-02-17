Lanny McDonald helps heritage project

What better way to learn about the topic of your school heritage project than meeting in-person with the subject? Kidston Elementary Grade 6 student Marcel Green, who plays hockey for the Vernon Tier 3 Pee Wee Vipers, decided to enter next month's school Heritage Fair with a project on hockey hall of famer Lanny McDonald. When Green found out McDonald, a former member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Rockies and Calgary Flames, was going to be in Vernon for the 46th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Coca-Cola Classic Pee Wee Invitational tournament, Green requested an interview with McDonald .

